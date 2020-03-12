Breitbart:

British supermodel Naomi Campbell boarded a flight in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a full hazmat suit in an effort to protect herself from any potential contagion of the Chinese coronavirus.

Posting on Instagram, Campbell shared photos of herself wearing a hazmat suit, face mask, safety goggles, and gloves as she boarded a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” she wrote in the caption, promising to release a “full video” on YouTube.

Campbell also posted a tribute to Italy, where the virus has spread so aggressively that the entire country has been placed under lockdown. “My beloved ITALY Of which I spent the first 3 years of my early life. I’m with you,” she wrote. “Thank you for always embracing me and giving me so much love.”

