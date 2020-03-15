Washington Examiner:

Here are five things to watch for during the Democratic debate, airing on CNN Sunday from 8-10 p.m. EST:

Former Vice President Joe Biden will face off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the first one-on-one debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. It’s the first time the two have debated each other since Biden surged past Sanders in the delegate count, becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

It’s the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election cycle that won’t be held in front of an audience. The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday the campaigns had requested there be no live audience amid fears of the coronavirus. CNN, the network hosting the debate, has also closed off the event venue to journalists.

1. The effects of the coronavirus

Biden and Sanders, who have both canceled campaign events amid the outbreak, could decline to shake hands at the beginning and end of the debate, following guidance from public health experts. The candidates, who are both in their late 70s, are in an age group that is more vulnerable to the virus.

The virus and President Trump’s response to it could dominate the debate, especially as it forces the cancellation of events across the nation.

2. Will Sanders get personal?

Biden’s recent primary victories weakened Sanders’s argument that he can build a winning coalition to defeat Trump in November. It’s likely Sanders’s last chance to stop Biden’s momentum.

Sanders’s campaign believes he still has a slim path to winning the nomination, but it’s hard to see how he reaches the delegate threshold without unleashing attacks on his Democratic rival or a major gaffe from Biden.

