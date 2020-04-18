CBS Detroit:

Despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases in Nebraska, owners of a major outdoor outlet mall near Omaha are planning to become one of the first malls across the country to fully re-open.

In a flier distributed to retailers on Tuesday, Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna said the April 24 “soft opening” is an unveiling of newly remodeled restaurants and outdoor spaces.

Nebraska Crossing said it would gradually transition to a formal grand re-opening in May, according to the owner.

The flier says the outdoor shopping center has thorough cleaning practices in place, including taking employees’ temperatures and having them wear protective masks and gloves.

Read more at CBS Detroit