BLOOMBERG:

Jamie Dimon has been quick to trumpet the strength of U.S. consumers. Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell calls them a bright spot that is countering weakness in the manufacturing sector.

But there are signs that U.S. households are starting to feel stretched, possibly making it harder for them to continue propping up the economy.

The evidence is showing up on the debt side. Serious delinquencies on credit cards and auto debt have been creeping up in recent quarters. That’s pushed some banks to set aside more money to cover bad loans and tighten lending standards for credit cards and other consumer loans.

Adding to the concerns was an unexpected drop in retail sales in September, the first decline in seven months. While economists don’t see any serious problems yet, the numbers showed that consumers, who power some 70% of the U.S. economy, may be on shakier footing. That’s a potentially worrisome sign when the manufacturing sector slipped into a recession in the first half of the year and businesses broadly are cutting back on investments.

About 44% of consumers are not meeting their expenses, the UBS report showed. That’s just a tick above the level a year ago but still the highest in five years.