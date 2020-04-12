New York Post:

Coronavirus patients may suffer neurological problems such as dizziness, headaches and impaired consciousness, according to a study released Friday.

The study, conducted by several researchers in Wuhan, China, examined the symptoms of 214 coronavirus patients, and found nearly half of those with severe cases had neurological issues.

About a third of all patients studied — both severe and non-severe cases — had some neurological symptoms.

Thirty-six patients had dizziness, 28 had headaches and 16 suffered impaired consciousness, the study found.

Seizures and ataxia, a nervous system disease that causes slurred speech and stumbling, were each found in one patient with a severe case.

Read more at The New York Post