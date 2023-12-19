Nearly half of British Jews considered leaving UK due to antisemitism – poll

Nearly half of British Jews have considered leaving the UK since October 7 due to antisemitism, according to polling data collected by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Four out of five Jews surveyed identified as Zionists.

The polling was conducted from November 12-17 among 3,744 respondents.

Based on the CAA survey data, 69% of UK Jews agree (40% of them strongly) that they were less likely than they were before the October 7 massacre to show visible signs of their Jewishness, such as wearing a Star of David or kippah. Another 15% disagreed, and the rest did not say.

Also, since the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, almost half (48%) of respondents, including 17% who strongly agreed, affirmed that they had considered leaving the UK due to antisemitism. Just over a third (34%) disagreed.

