Nearly a third of the Bradley armored vehicles that the United States has provided to Ukraine may have already been lost or damaged, according to open source data, demonstrating the extent to which Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russia is proving to be a hard and costly slog. In January, the Biden administration announced it was sending Ukraine no fewer than 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, an armored personnel carrier that pairs heavy firepower with the ability to transport about 10 soldiers. The New York Times reported Saturday that Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade is the only unit known to have received the vehicles. And leaked Pentagon documents from February indicate the 47th Brigade was due to receive a total of 99 of them. But other reporting suggests the United States has delivered as many as 109 of the vehicles, which were first deployed on the battlefield in April.

