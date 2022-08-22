Nearly three-quarters of Americans think the United States is heading in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden, according to yet another bad poll for the president ahead of the midterm elections.

Despite grappling with low favorability ratings for much of his first term already, Biden’s popularity experienced a deep downturn in recent months amid growing pessimism over the economy.

Now, a whopping 74 percent of Americans say the country is on the wrong track, while just 21 percent feel the nation is headed in the right direction, according to a new survey from NBC News.

It found more than half of the respondents — 58 percent — feel ‘more worried that America’s best years may already be behind us,’ with just 35 percent thinking the best years are yet to come.

Among their main concerns, according to the poll, was the economy — with 68 percent of respondents believing the United States is already in a recession, despite Biden’s attestations that the economy is rebounding after the country’s inflation rate hit a 40-year high in June.

