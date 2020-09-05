Breitbart:

Nearly 700 American veterans have issued an open letter affirming their support of President Trump against establishment media attacks weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

This week, The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg published a story citing anonymous sources, claiming that Trump did not want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the site of Battle of Belleau Wood in 2018. The story, citing those anonymous sources, claims Trump called the cemetery “filled with losers” and referred to fallen soldiers who died at Belleau Wood as “suckers.”

In an open letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, about 674 veterans wrote that their support for Trump, against attacks by the establishment media, remains unwavering because of his record of supporting the United States military and ending foreign wars.

“Recent baseless media attacks against President Trump from anonymous sources are just another example of the depths to which the President’s opponents are willing to descend to divide the nation and meddle in this election,” the veterans write.

“Anyone who knows President Trump has seen his love and reverence for our military and veterans. That is why we, veterans from every generation, are writing today to reaffirm our support for President Trump,” they continue:

We heard these same attacks in 2018 immediately following the President’s trip to Paris, and they are just as fake now as they were then. The false allegations center on the President’s canceled trip to a military cemetery, which has been proven to be a “bad weather call” made for safety and security reasons. This has been proven by internal White House emails from the time, as well as by documents from the U.S. Navy, which clearly described weather as the reason for the cancellation. While the media relied on four anonymous individuals to manufacture the story, many more current and former White House officials have stepped forward and, on the record, refuted these baseless allegations. These on-the-record voices include the Secret Service agent in charge of the President’s detail and John Bolton – a vocal critic of the President – who described the “bad weather call” in his book and now says he did not hear the President say the things being attributed to him. No one should take this story seriously. Throughout his administration, President Trump has consistently stood by our men and women in uniform and cared for them once they have returned to civilian life. From groundbreaking legislation that provides veterans with real and permanent health care choice, to the largest-ever investment in the United States military, to his firm commitment to preventing endless wars and bringing troops home, President Trump has demonstrated his unwavering support for America’s service members time and time again. Moreover, he has spent countless hours as president visiting battlefields and cemeteries, honoring Gold Star families and comforting them in their grief, and praising wounded warriors and honoring their sacrifice.

