Nearly 70% of Americans Oppose Allowing Males to Compete in Female Sports

Nearly 70 percent say that athletes born male should not be allowed to play against natural-born women, a recent Gallup poll found.

In fact, 55 percent say it is “morally wrong” to change one’s gender, the Gallup poll released Monday found, NBC News reported.

The numbers are notable because it shows that transgenderism has lost ground, and opposition has grown since the same question was asked in 2021 when 62 percent said they opposed transgender women playing alongside and against female athletes.

