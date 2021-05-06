Breitbart:

Close to 50 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus while being housed in a newly opened California shelter by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Long Beach Convention Center opened as a shelter for about 1,000 UACs — including migrant girls younger than 18 years old and migrant boys younger than 12 years old — less than two weeks ago and is already facing a coronavirus outbreak.

Biden administration officials with the United States Health and Human Services (HHS) agency confirmed on Wednesday that 47 UACs at the shelter have tested positive for coronavirus thus far. This a positive rate of about 6.6 percent.

Administration officials said UACs who test positive for coronavirus are being treated by UCLA Health and are being quarantined.

Last week, Breitbart News reported how the Biden administration is flying border crossers into the interior of the U.S. without requiring them to have photo identification or a negative coronavirus test.

From February 19 to April 22, the Biden administration has placed about 7,200 border crossers on commercial domestic flights, paid for by American taxpayers. The border crossers are allowed to bypass photo ID requirements, the standard rules all American citizens are required to abide by, and do not have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before flying.

Likewise, a New York Times report detailed how even after border crossers test positive for the coronavirus, they are not required to quarantine. Instead, many are skipping their quarantine and traveling into the U.S. interior with the virus.

For months, Breitbart News has chronicled the Biden administration’s insistence on releasing tens of thousands of border crossers into the U.S., many of whom end up testing positive for the coronavirus afterward and keep traveling into the nation’s interior.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against DHS, alleging the administration is creating a coronavirus crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and potentially infecting Americans with the virus by exempting border crossers from testing and quarantine requirements Americans are subjected to.

More at Breitbart