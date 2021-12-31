Illegal aliens, tourists, and foreign visa workers delivered nearly 400,000 children in the United States over the last 12 months, prior analysis concludes, securing birthright American citizenship.

The analysis, published in 2018 by the Center for Immigration Studies, states that close to 400,000 “anchor babies,” the term used to describe the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, are delivered across all 50 states each year.

Anchor babies are rewarded with birthright American citizenship despite their parents having no legitimate ties to the U.S., many having only recently arrived. Years later, when the child is considered an adult, they can sponsor their parents and foreign relatives for green cards — anchoring their family in the U.S. for generations.

Specifically, about 300,000 anchor babies are delivered to illegal alien parents every year. In addition, about 72,000 anchor babies are delivered to foreign tourists, foreign visa workers, and foreign students annually.

