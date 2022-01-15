BREITBART:

While millions of American citizens are being hit with mandates to obtain one of three approved vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus, new data reveals that thousands of illegal aliens are refusing the vaccine.

This week, while striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for every large business in the nation, the United States Supreme Court upheld a mandate that will require 17 million American healthcare workers to obtain the vaccine or risk firing.

Likewise, in a number of blue states like California, New York, and Illinois as well as giant corporations like McDonald’s and Goldman Sachs are requiring millions of Americans to obtain the vaccine to work, eat in restaurants, enter event venues, and other indoor spaces.

New data, published by CBS News, reveals that nearly 4-in-10 illegal aliens in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention are refusing the vaccine:

The 48,246 individuals who have received a coronavirus vaccine in detention also represent only one-third of 141,000 immigrants who have entered ICE custody after July 2021, when the agency received its first federal allocation of vaccines for detainees, according to an analysis of government data. [Emphasis added]

According to unpublished ICE records, 37.6% of immigrants who have been offered the vaccine by the agency have declined it. [Emphasis added]

MORE FROM BREITBART