A container carrying gold and other “high value” items worth at least $20 million Canadian (more than $14.8 million U.S.), was stolen Monday from Toronto’s Pearson Airport, police said.

The cargo arrived in an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told reporters on Thursday. The container was then unloaded and transported to a holding facility, in accordance with the airport’s standard procedures for air cargo.

Sometime after this, the roughly five square-foot container was “removed by illegal means” and reported missing to the police shortly afterward.

“The container contained a high value shipment,” Inspector Duivesteyn said. “It did contain gold, but was not exclusive to gold, and contained other items of monetary value.”

READ MORE