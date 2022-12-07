It’s been more than two years since The Post published the first article on Hunter Biden’s laptop and for much of that time, the effort to reveal Joe Biden’s role in his son’s dirty deals seemed stalled or even hopeless.

Democratic propaganda outlets circled the wagons around the president they helped elect and never asked him or the White House if Biden is “the big guy” slated to get a secret 10% cut in his son’s deal with a Chinese conglomerate.

Similarly, social media platforms continued to restrict users who didn’t follow the party line that Democrats are the good guys and everybody else is ignorant or evil. Whatever the topic, from COVID to corruption to the transgender agenda, the pattern was gratingly consistent.

Feeling it could always count on this protection, the Biden White House was free to ignore any new evidence against the president. It was proven right when some news outlets that belatedly concluded the laptop was authentic, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, failed to take the logical next step of exploring the evidence that the president shared in the profits of his son’s schemes.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland felt safe enough with Democrats’ control of Congress that he could sit on the 4-year-old probe of the president’s son over taxes and lobbying, even as he raided Donald Trump’s home and launched two probes against the former president.

