An entire North Carolina police force has quit in protest at the town’s newly hired “progressively responsible” town manager — who the police chief said created a “hostile work environment.”

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson made the shocking announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, saying the assistant town manager and a key clerk had joined him and his five officers in quitting in protest.

“I have put in my 2 weeks notice along with the whole police dept.,” he wrote of the force he has served with for 21 years.

“The new manager has created an environment I do not feel we can perform our duties and services to the community,” he wrote of Justine Jones, who took up the position early last month.

He made it official with a formal letter of resignation to Jones herself, according to a copy obtained by WRAL.

