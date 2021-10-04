Far-left Saturday Night Live’s 47th season premiere attracted less than half the number of viewers who tuned in to last year’s season premiere.

In 2020, the season 46 premiere attracted 7.5 million viewers. This Saturday, only 3.5 million tuned in for the start of the season.

While it is certainly heartening to discover that only about one percent of the country watches this cowardly propaganda, as someone who has not paid much attention to SNL’s ratings, I will admit to being surprised that as many as 3.5 million did tune in.

Why?

What’s the attraction?

Bad skits separated by a shitload of commercials? So that’s the idea of a fun Saturday night for 3.5 million Americans?

Read more at Breitbart