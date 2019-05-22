BREITBART:

NBC political director and Meet the Press host Chuck Todd said he believes political candidates must “prove that they’re worthy of coverage” from cable news outlets.

“I feel compelled to give everybody a chance to prove that they’re worthy of coverage,” Todd stated.

While he did not clarify what “worthy” means to him, Todd did offer a brief explanation of his remarks and said that if someone suddenly receives a “following,” cable news will be there.

“I don’t even want to sit here and say, ‘Yeah, we’ll never have an embed on Marianne Williamson,’” Todd said. “How do I know that? She may get on that debate stage and suddenly have a following, and there we will be.”

Todd’s comments drew criticism from social media users, including former White House official Steven Cheung, who asked, “Who gets to decide whether a candidate is worthy enough?”