On Tuesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns discussed her interview with U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and stated that when she was engaging in small talk with Fetterman before the interview when he didn’t have the closed captioning system that his campaign “required” for the interview, “it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

After host Lester Holt stated that Burns’ interview with Fetterman was not a typical interview of a candidate, Burns responded, “No, Lester, because of his stroke, Fetterman’s campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them. And, Lester, in small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Earlier, while discussing the interview on MSNBC, Burns stated that “we’ve been to several rallies since the stroke, and it does seem that he is improving every day.”

During the “NBC Nightly News” broadcast, Burns also said that Fetterman told them he will debate his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in two weeks, but Fetterman will make use of closed captioning during that debate like he did in his interview.

READ MORE