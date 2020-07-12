The Federalist:

After NBC News extensively followed the COVID-19 case of its own on-air contributor Dr. Joseph Fair, the virologist and epidemiologist revealed he tested negative for coronavirus as well as negative for the WuFlu antibodies, meaning he never had the virus.

“Joining me now [is] virologist Joseph Fair, who recently recovered from COVID-19 himself,” the network’s Chuck Todd said introducitng the doctors on a June episode of “Meet the Press.”

“Dr. Fair, let me start with you because I would like you to share a little bit about your recovery from COVID-19. What should Americans take away from your experience?” Todd asked.

After telling viewers he was a healthy 42-year-old absent of any underlying conditions, Fair characterized the illness as “the worst I’ve ever felt.”

