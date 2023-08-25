NBC sports anchor robbed of wallet outside Rockefeller Plaza studio: sources

NBC 4 New York’s lead sports anchor Bruce Beck was robbed of his wallet Wednesday night when he was confronted by a thief near the station’s studio at Rockefeller Plaza, according to police sources.Beck, 66, was walking on 49th Street around 9:30 p.m. when the unidentified male ripped his back pocket and swiped the wallet, police sources told The Post. The thief ran off with another person who cops believe was a lookout.Both individuals were last seen entering the 49th Street subway station in Midtown Manhattan, police said in a news release about the grand larceny case. No arrests were made on Thursday.

Beck was not hurt during the incident, cops said.“We are grateful that Bruce was not injured and extend our thanks to the NYPD, NBCUniversal Global Security and Tishman Speyer for their quick response,” an NBC 4 spokesperson told The Post.Beck was returning to the studio when he was robbed, according to a memo sent to the station’s staff and obtained by The Post.

