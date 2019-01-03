THE WRAP:

NBC News veteran Bill Arkin made a dramatic exit from his network Wednesday dropping a 2,228-word internal memo to colleagues criticizing NBC and the broader media landscape. In his lengthy missive, Arkin said the industry had becomes “hostages” to President Trump’s news cycle.

“The world and the state of journalism [is] in tandem crisis … And I find myself completely out of synch with the network, being neither a day-to-day reporter nor interested in the Trump circus,” Arkin wrote. “In our day-to-day whirlwind and hostage status as prisoners of Donald Trump, I think — like everyone else does — that we miss so much.”

Arkin had worked at NBC on-and-off for three decades as a reporter and military analyst. In his memo, he also spoke about highlights of that tenure that included covering the Cold War, providing analysis during the war in Kosovo, and as an on-air analyst after 9/11.

“Somewhere in all of that, and particularly as the social media wave began, it was clear that NBC (like the rest of the news media) could no longer keep up with the world,” Arkin said, adding that the media approach to covering global conflict has resulted in the acceptance of a state of “perpetual war.”