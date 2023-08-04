NBC News promotes NYC Pride Camp for kids, says ‘it’s amazing’

In a Wednesday NBC segment, anchors touted a “Pride Summer Camp” for kids in New York that is specifically aimed at serving “LGBTQ+ kids and children of people in those communities.”

“Summer camp is a time for kids to make lifelong memories, right, and that is exactly what New York’s New Country Pride Camp says that it does, all while aiming to also be inclusive,” co-anchor Kate Snow said.

“It’s amazing,” the other anchor added.

14th Street Y, which puts on the camp, describes it as “a welcoming, open-tent community of LGBTQ+ young people and staff that celebrates and sustains joyful, outdoor summer experiences where all can thrive.”

Correspondent Steven Romo said that “parents and organizers agree it’s much needed, a place where these kids can not just be tolerated, but celebrated.”

“For many kids, camp helps add some sparkle to their summer. At New Country Pride Camp, that sparkle is a lot more literal,” he added, with footage of children putting sparkling makeup on each other.

In an Instagram post from January announcing open registrations for the camp, the organization said that New Country Pride Camp was open to children ages 5 to 13, who may be LGBTQ+ themselves, or the siblings and children of those who are. The camp took place between June 28 and July 28.

READ MORE