NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt reported Monday evening that ultraviolet (UV) light is “now one of the weapons zapping the coronavirus.”

President Donald Trump was widely ridiculed — including by NBC — for touting similar technology in April.

On Monday, NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reported:

From the subway system in New York, to a restaurant in Arizona, to this classroom in Missouri, UV light is now one of the weapons zapping the coronavirus. … Ultraviolet light is a band of electromagnetic radiation that’s invisible to the human eye. It’s powerful but has also been considered dangerous. But a new technology, far-UVC, is safer. It’s being used to kill viruses even with humans around, even in Seattle’s iconic space needle. … The NBA’s Orlando Magic started using UV light at its practice facility last year, even before COVID-19. … Still, experts warn not all UV sanitizing devices are equally effective. While sales of some in-home products have skyrocketed, they’re not approved by the FDA for prevention of COVID-19. … Low-tech solutions are still the gold standard. But with more public buildings lighting up, there is hope this bright idea might help too.

Gutierrez did not mention the controversy over the president’s comments.

In April, NBC reported: “President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an ‘injection’ of disinfectant into a person infected with the coronavirus as a deterrent to the virus during his daily briefing Thursday.

The president’s words were twisted — by NBC, among others — and Democratic rival Joe Biden has accused him, falsely, of telling Americans to drink bleach.

Here is article from michaelsavage.com supporting the President back in April: MAYBE TRUMP WAS RIGHT? UV LIGHT WAS ONCE USED IN MEDICINE TO KILL MICROBES

