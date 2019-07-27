Breitbart:

A “growing number” of pregnant migrants from across Central America are waiting in Mexico as they hope to deliver their babies in the United States to secure them birthright citizenship, NBC News reports.

A report by NBC News chronicles how pregnant migrant women are increasingly flowing into shelters in Mexico along the southern border as the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy mandates they wait there while their asylum claims are reviewed.

These expecting mothers, mostly from Central America and Haiti, hope to secure American citizenship for their babies by getting U.S. asylum through the country’s birthright citizenship policy.

The report sheds light on the dangerous journey that pregnant migrants endure, often risking their lives and their unborn child’s life, to attempt to deliver their baby in the U.S. to secure American citizenship.

In Chicago, Illinois, as Breitbart News recently reported, pregnant women from the Middle East traveled hours to deliver their babies in the U.S. and thus securing them American citizenship.