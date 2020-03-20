NBC News:

Larry Edgeworth “was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack wrote to staff members.

A longtime employee of NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff memers.

Larry Edgeworth, who had been working in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, also suffered from other health issues, according to his wife, Crystal. He had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack wrote Friday morning.

