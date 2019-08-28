FREE BEACON:

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell issued an on-air clarification Tuesday after making shocking claims about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russian oligarchs that had not been vetted by NBC News.

In response to a Democrat-controlled House committee subpoena, Deutsche Bank revealed Tuesday that it was in possession of tax returns “related to” Trump or his immediate family. While the partially redacted filings did not specify whose tax returns the bank possessed, O’Donnell opened The Last Word by claiming they were President Trump’s, based on “what one source close to Deutsche Bank has revealed to me.”

O’Donnell claimed later in the segment that his source’s information “goes a few very important steps beyond” publicly available information, and that “the Trump tax returns reveal that the president pays little to no income taxes in some years.”

“The source says that Deutsche Bank is in possession of loan documents that show Donald Trump has obtained loans with co-signers, and that he would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers,” O’Donnell said. “The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the co-signers of Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans are Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin.”