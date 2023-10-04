NBC News/AP Report Glowingly on Commentator Handed Jail Sentence in Switzerland for Calling Journo a ‘Fat Lesbian’

NBC News and the Associated Press on Tuesday reported glowingly on the news that right-wing writer and commentator Alain Soral was sentenced to prison in Switzerland for calling a journalist a “fat lesbian” two years ago on Facebook. From NBC News/The AP, “Swiss LGBTQ groups praise jail sentence for commentator who called journalist a ‘fat lesbian’ “: LGBTQ groups hailed the 60-day jail sentence a court in Switzerland gave to a writer and commentator for deriding a journalist as a “fat lesbian,” among other critical remarks.

The Lausanne court sentenced French-Swiss polemicist Alain Bonnet, who goes by Alain Soral, for the crimes of defamation, discrimination and incitement to hatred on Monday. He was ordered to pay legal fees and fines totaling thousands of Swiss francs (dollars) in addition to the time behind bars. Soral lashed out at Catherine Macherel, a journalist for Swiss newspapers Tribune de Geneve and 24 Heures, in a Facebook video two years ago. He called her a “fat lesbian” and said Macherel’s work as a “queer activist” meant she was “unhinged,” according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS. Evidently, the truth in this case was no defense.

