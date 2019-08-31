MRC News Busters:

Wednesday’s CBS This Morning gave another glowing segment to Swede and climate change teen Greta Thunberg, but as my colleague Scott Whitlock noted, they failed to include an embarrassing tidbit that, while the teen sailed on a zero emissions-boat across the Atlantic to New York for a United Nations conference, two individuals are being flown across the Atlantic to retrieve the boat.

This was despite the fact that Thunberg herself has decried flying as horrid for the planet. While an Associated Press story claimed that “the carbon emissions from their flights will be compensated for,” the irony remained. Yet, the CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News ignored it while covering Thunberg’s arrival (while ABC’s World News Tonight didn’t cover it).