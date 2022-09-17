NBC News compared the illegal immigrants who landed in Martha’s Vineyard this week to “trash” in a since-deleted tweet.

The corporate media outlet posted an article about how the migrants, who are primarily Venezuelan, are dividing the Venezuelan-American community.

“Florida Gov. DeSantis sending asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard is like ‘me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and just throwing my trash there,’ a founding member of a foundation that helps refugees says,” the tweet said.

The quote came from Max Lefeld, a Venezuelan-American advertising executive who spoke candidly about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send the migrants to the “sanctuary destination” of Martha’s Vineyard.

However, NBC deleted the tweet after facing backlash on Twitter.

“Didn’t think that one through, did ya?” Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong tweeted after the outlet deleted its tweet.

“After realizing this tweet made their political allies look horrific, NBC News deleted it,” Mollie Hemingway tweeted.

Although the tweet comparing migrants to trash was deleted, the quote remains prominently featured in the article’s second paragraph.

