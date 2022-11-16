Fox News

NBC Bay Area’s report includes details that Pelosi opened door for police, didn’t try to leave house

A new NBC Bay Area report about the assault on Paul Pelosi last month includes several of the same details in NBC News’ retracted national report that suggested Pelosi may not have been in immediate danger when police arrived prior to his attack. NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reported on Nov. 4 for “Today” that police didn’t know they were responding to the Pelosi residence, Pelosi opened the door for police but didn’t attempt to escape or declare an emergency, and even walked away from law enforcement and toward his eventual attacker. Almaguer’s report was erased from all NBC News platforms later in the day. It was scrubbed from social media, and NBC News issued an editor’s note on its website, reading, “This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

