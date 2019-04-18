NEWSBUSTERS:

During live coverage on NBC News Thursday morning, Justice Department correspondent Pete Williams made a point of saying that Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter outlining the conclusions of the Mueller Report “tracks very closely” with the findings in the report itself.

After NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt wondered whether comments from Barr in his press conference earlier that morning were an accurate reflection of the Mueller report, Williams replied: “Those are – that is a summary.” He then went to commend Barr’s March letter on the report:

I have to say that the way Barr described the – what he called the top-line or bottom-line conclusions of the Mueller investigation, tracks very closely with what I’ve been able to read. His summary of what the investigation says is pretty much on point here, I think, Lester.

That observation came after weeks of unfounded media accusations that Barr was involved in a “cover-up” of the investigation results.

Williams went on to share one piece from the report involving Holt himself:

And by the way, you know, you come up in this report because one of the things that Mueller looked at, as I think is pretty well-known, is the interview the President gave with you in which he said that one of his motivations for firing James Comey was “the Russia thing.” And that was one of the factors that the independent counsel – or the Special Counsel looked at.