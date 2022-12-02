Aviation News

The keynote speaker at the 2023 NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference will be U.S. Air force combat veteran and former Thunderbird lead solo, Michelle “Mace” Curran. Curran was an F-16 combat fighter pilot and served as flight commander and F-16 instructor pilot at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. She completed missions across Europe, Asia and the Middle East while in the Air Force. From 2019 to 2021, Curran served as the only female pilot in the Thunderbirds demonstration squadron. Curran became a motivational speaker after leaving the military, inspiring and empowering many people. She is also a volunteer for the nonprofit Veterans’ Outdoor Advocacy Group.

“We are honored to have Michelle join us at SDC2023 as keynote speaker. She is an inspiration to all of us and epitomizes the courage, skill and values of our industry’s most illustrious aviators,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “I know attendees to SDC2023 will appreciate hearing Michelle’s perspectives and insights as they enjoy one of the foremost conferences in business aviation.”

Read More