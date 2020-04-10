Fox News

An internal investigation into a leaked letter that led to the commander of the Navy’s USS Theodore Roosevelt being fired has concluded and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said Thursday that “all options are on the table,” and he is not ruling out reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier to his position. Crozier was ousted last week after sounding the alarm about the need to offload sailors from the ship due to a COVID-19 outbreak. “I am taking no options off the table as I review that investigation,” Gilday said to reporters during a phone conference Thursday. “I think that’s my responsibility to approach it in a way that’s with due diligence to make sure that it’s completely fair and as unbiased as I can possibly make it.” Gilday said Crozier’s fate aboard the ship is “wide open as far as I am concerned.”

