Navy veteran brutally beaten while walking his dog in Philadelphia: ‘Not have expected this to happen in my own neighborhood’

A retired Navy commander was brutally beaten, robbed, and left with a brain injury and at least 100 stitches after he was attacked while walking with his dog near a Philadelphia park last week.

Scott Harris, 62, says he was walking his dog Nora around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he came upon a crowd gathered at a neighborhood park in the Brewerytown neighborhood of the city.

“There was a large party going on across the street, that in hindsight I probably shouldn’t have walked near, and the next thing I remember, I’m in the emergency room because I kind of just blacked out after that,” Harris told Fox 29.

Harris was attacked from behind by at least one person as he walked past the crowd, who knocked the man unconscious and stole his wallet, police said, according to NBC 10.

READ MORE