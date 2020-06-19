MSN/Bloomberg:

The Navy won’t return the ousted captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt to the aircraft carrier that was hit hard by the coronavirus, after an investigation that brought sharp criticism to top officials for not acting fast enough to get ahead of the outbreak.

Captain Brett Crozier will retain his rank but won’t return to the carrier or another command, Navy Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday. In addition, the commander of the Roosevelt strike group, Rear Admiral Stuart Baker, is having his promotion put on hold for now.

“I will not reassign Captain Brett Crozier as the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, nor will he be eligible for future command,” Gilday said. “It is my belief that both Admiral Baker and Captain Crozier fell well short of what we expect of those in command.”

