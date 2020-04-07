USA TODAY

The acting Navy secretary disparaged the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, calling him “too naive or too stupid” to command the aircraft carrier stricken with COVID-19. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who last week fired Capt. Brett Crozier for sending a letter to Navy officials urgently seeking help before one of his sailors died from the coronavirus, made the remarks April 5 to members of the Roosevelt’s crew. A Defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Monday that a transcript of Modly’s remarks was accurate. President Donald Trump waded into the controversy, saying at a White House briefing that he would “look into” Crozier’s case. Trump called the letter a “mistake” that had worried families and showed “weakness.” But he said Crozier has had a “very good” career. “I don’t want to destroy somebody for having a bad day,” he said.

READ MORE AT USA TODAY