Navy Secretary calls Roosevelt’s fired captain ‘stupid’ as more ships stricken with coronavirus

USA TODAY

The acting Navy secretary disparaged the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, calling him “too naive or too stupid” to command the aircraft carrier stricken with COVID-19. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who last week fired Capt. Brett Crozier for sending a letter to Navy officials urgently seeking help before one of his sailors died from the coronavirus, made the remarks April 5 to members of the Roosevelt’s crew. A Defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Monday that a transcript of Modly’s remarks was accurate. President Donald Trump waded into the controversy, saying at a White House briefing that he would “look into” Crozier’s case. Trump called the letter a “mistake” that had worried families and showed “weakness.” But he said Crozier has had a “very good” career. “I don’t want to destroy somebody for having a bad day,” he said.

