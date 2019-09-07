CNN:

The US military is taking the rare step of sending home an elite team of Navy SEALs from Iraq due to “a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline”that caused a military commander to lose “confidence in the team’s ability to accomplish the mission.”

“The commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (in Iraq) ordered the early redeployment of a SEAL Team platoon to San Diego due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods,” US Special Operations Command said in a statement Wednesday.

“The Commander lost confidence in the team’s ability to accomplish the mission,” the statement added.

A US Defense Department official familiar with the situation told CNN that the unusual step of sending the team home was due to allegations regarding the consumption of alcohol during their downtime, which is a violation of general orders issued to troops participating in overseas campaigns.

The official added that there is no evidence the alcohol consumption happened on missions and there is no evidence of drug use.



