The retired Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden has criticized a Navy recruitment strategy involving an active service drag queen ambassador.
Rob O’Neill, 47, said the US military ‘needs to be ferocious, not fabulous,’ during Varney & Co. on the Fox Business Network on Monday.
The Navy is facing a recruitment crisis and is expected to fall 8,000 people short of its goals for the year.
In an attempt to rectify the issue, it launched a campaign in November with a drag queen influencer Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who in non-binary and goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels.
Kelley said last week in response to the negative attention they have drawn over the campaign: ‘Haters only hate when you are winning.’