Breitbart:

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden in 2011, has lambasted President Joe Biden and his administration for its handling of the dire situation in Afghanistan.

In addition, he called for the resignation of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in a series of posts on social media.

There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?” O’Neill wrote in a tweet:

