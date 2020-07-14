Breitbart:

Navy SEAL Veteran and Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden Saves 77-Year-Old Woman

Derrick Van Orden, the Republican congressional candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district and a Navy SEAL veteran, recently rescued a 77-year-old woman from choking during dinner, saving her life.

Van Orden said he was attending an event at a hotel when he saw a friend — a plastic surgeon — move across the room with great urgency. It was a look he recognized from his time in combat, Van Orden said during an interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday.

“I realized that something required attention in the next room, and so I followed him in there,” Van Orden told show host Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle.

“There was Betty, sitting there at a table. She was there having a birthday dinner there with one of her friends, and she was unconscious, sitting straight up and her face was as blue as a blueberry,” he said.

He recalled what he did next:

I was able to pick her up and lay her on the ground and clear her airway and I had to do ten rescue breaths to get her kick-started again. … I was a combat medic for a long time in the SEAL teams, and you try to talk to a person [because] even if they’re unconscious they can still hear you. And I was talking to her, saying, “Betty, Betty, come back to us, Betty.” And after about the tenth rescue breath, her eyes came back into her head, you know, you can see the life return back to somebody — it’s actually an incredibly beautiful thing. And she coughed a little bit and sputtered, and then I said, “Betty how are you doing?” And she looked at me and said, “I am so thankful to be here.” and I looked at her and said, “Betty, you know what, we’re so thankful that you’re here with us right now.”

Van Orden said he and his wife were able to meet up with her two days later for breakfast, and he had the opportunity to learn all about her.

The woman, Betty Kabara, and her late husband have worked their entire lives to help others.

Read more at Breitbart