Navy Seal, combat medic congressman shaken after visit to Israel slaughter sites: ‘ISIS times 1,000’

A former Navy Seal and combat medic-turned-congressman says the aftermath of Hamas’ slaughter of Israeli civilians Oct. 7 was the most horrific and barbaric sight he ever encountered.

“This is ISIS times 1,000,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), who toured Israel last week, told The Post, referring to the jihadists known for beheading hostages.

“I can speak with authority. I’ve done multiple combat tours. People were slaughtered at a level not seen since the Holocaust,” he said of the attack on Israel, which killed at least 1,400 people, many civilians.

“These Hamas terrorists — these savages, these beasts — they specifically targeted children. They were told to cut people’s arms and legs off …It’s gut wrenching,” Van Orden said. “People are trying to legitimize this.”

