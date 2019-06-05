THE AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS:

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday released a video to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the 1942 battle that marked a huge turning point in World War II.

Six months after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, the day of June 4, 1942 began with a Japanese attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which Japan believed to be on the brink of collapse. They planned an attack on a strategic outpost on Midway Island, which would’ve enabled a direct threat on Hawaii, which they hoped would encourage the U.S. to surrender.

The events did not go according to Japan’s plan, however, and ultimately it became known as “the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare,” as military historian John Keegan called it, according to Penn Live.