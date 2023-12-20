Navy officer caught in NY sex sting brings teddy bear to meet FBI agent posing as girl, 13

A U.S. Navy petty officer was carrying a large teddy bear when he showed up at a Long Island train station for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, the feds said Tuesday.

But Douglas Engstrom’s meet-up Friday turned out to be with an undercover FBI agent, and now he faces the possibility of 10 years to life in prison.

Engstrom, 36, a divorced father of two children from Hanover, Md., works as a data analyst at Fort Meade, law enforcement sources said.

He also went by “bleepbloorp” on the social media app Whisper, where users post anonymous public messages and confessionals.

The FBI agent put out bait on the app on Dec. 6, with a post claiming she “no longer needed dental braces,” according to a criminal complaint. Engstrom replied, and during their correspondence the agent said several times she was a 13-year-old girl in school, the complaint alleges.

