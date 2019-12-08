Fox News

U.S. Northern Command (Northcom) has called for increased random security checks at all sites across Northern Command following the deadly shootings at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida. The Navy on Saturday identified the three victims of the NAS Pensacola shooting as Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, of Coffee, Ala.; Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Ga. “The Sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil,” said the Navy chief of information in a statement. “When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse.”

