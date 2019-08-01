ABC NEWS:

A U.S. Navy single-seat F/A-18E fighter jet has crashed in Death Valley, California, according to the Navy. Seven individuals on ground suffered minor injuries, a spokesperson for Death Valley National Park said.

“At approximately 10 a.m. PST, a F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Vigilantes’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, crashed east of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California,” said Joint Strike Fighter Wing public affairs officer. Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock.

“Search and rescue personnel are on scene and the status of the pilot is currently unknown. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.”