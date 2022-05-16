DAILY MAIL:

The United States Navy’s latest reading list for its sailors does not include any woke books after last year’s list sparked outrage among Republicans who blasted it for spreading ‘anti-American’ ideals.

The Navy’s Professional Reading Program list for 2022 comprises a dozen books mainly focusing on the Navy and military strategy.

Among the books on this year’s list are ‘A Brief Guide to Maritime Strategy’ by James Holmes, ‘China as a 21st Century Naval Power’ by Michael A. McDevitt and ‘Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War.’

That is a marked difference from last year’s list of nearly 50 books, which included the controversial critical race theory tome ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ by Ibram X Kendi, as well as ‘Sexual Minorities and Politics: An Introduction’ by Jason Pierceson and ‘The New Jim Crow’ by Michelle Alexander.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said in a statement that he chose the new books because ‘a learning mindset is essential to accelerating our warfighting advantage.’

‘A Navy that learns, adapts and improves the fastest will be the most successful,’ he noted, adding that ‘we must foster an organization that supports and empowers Sailors to have an independent quest for knowledge through reading and information sharing.

