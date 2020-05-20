Military.com

The commanding officer of the Navy warship that spilled thousands of gallons of fuel into a Virginia river earlier this month has been removed from her job. Capt. Erica Hoffmann, commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Philippine Sea was relieved of her duties on Monday, Navy officials announced. Rear Adm. Richard Cheeseman, commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, lost confidence in Hoffmann’s ability to command, Lt. Cmdr. Richlyn Ivey with Naval Surface Force Atlantic said. “Many factors weigh into a decision to relieve a commanding officer due to loss of confidence,” Ivey added. The Philippine Sea was at a pier at the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station on the York River on May 7 when it spilled 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel at about 7 a.m. Ivey said a command investigation into the matter is complete, but declined to comment on its findings since it’s still in the review process. Hoffmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

