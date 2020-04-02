NY POST

The Navy relieved from duty the veteran captain who issued an urgent request for help about a coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, after losing confidence in his ability to command the aircraft carrier, according to reports Thursday. Capt. Brett Crozier, who commands the Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with a crew of about 5,000, will be relieved of his command but keep his rank and remain in the Navy, NBC News first reported. Crozier raised the red flag earlier this week that sailors on the ship needed to be quarantined to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a plea that made headlines.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST