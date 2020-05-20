Navajo Nation leads the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita

New data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the Navajo Nation is now leading the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita. According to the data, the Navajo Nation has 2,304 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. In comparison, New York has a rate of 1,806 per 100,000. New Jersey follows at 1,668 cases per 100,000. Much of the Navajo Nation lacks water and electrical utilities. At a time when disinfecting and hyper sanitation is critical to fight the virus, many homes don’t even have the basic infrastructure of running water.

